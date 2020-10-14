Advertisement

Jury begins deliberations in Bailey Boswell trial

Nearly three years after Sydney Loofe was killed, Bailey Boswell's trial has come to an end, with the jury beginning deliberations.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly three years after Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old Lincoln woman was strangled and dismembered, the fate of one of her accused killers is in the hands of the jury.

Seven Dawson County men and five Dawson County women have begun deliberating after more than two weeks of testimony.

Bailey Boswell is charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains.

The jury has several options on what to charge Boswell.

On the first charge, they could find her guilty of first degree murder, guilty of second degree murder, guilty of involuntary manslaughter or not guilty.

On the second charge, they could find her guilty or not guilty of improper disposal of human remains.

On the third charge, they could find her guilty of conspiracy to commit first degree murder, second degree murder, involuntary manslaughter or not guilty.

Right now, the jury is deliberating.

If they go past 8 p.m. Wednesday, they will be sequestered and begin deliberations again Thursday morning.

Defendant Bailey Boswell removes her mask briefly to take a drink of water during her trial.
