Lincoln skatepark “The Bay” uniquely and safely reopens to kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Like many other organizations and businesses, one of Lincoln’s skateparks, “The Bay” has had it’s doors closed since March. Seven months later, and they’re finding a very unique way to bring kids back in, slowly and safely.

Before the pandemic, you’d catch dozens of kids skating at The Bay after school. On the weekends, there were a few hundred.

Keeping up with the city’s directed health measures, here’s how they’re inviting kids to once again pick up their boards and get back to skating:

If a kid is a skater in Lincoln, they probably know where all of the skate spots are around the Capitol City. With that in mind, The Bay has hidden a number of key fobs in these spots.

If a kid finds one, and with supervision and masks, he or she and up to two friends are given a couple hours to come into The Bay and skate in the park for free.

“We want kids to be back in here. We don’t want to flood the gates and open the doors to the public without doing it safely. So, we’re just having a few kids at a time find these keys. We’re just trying to do crazy stuff. We don’t normally do this, so why not think of something new, fun and creative?” says Matthew Ratliff, skatepark director at The Bay.

Ratliff has been teaching kids how to skate for more than 10 years. He says for many of them, getting back into the groove of skating will do much more than just provide them with a hobby.

He tells 10/11, “It really does build an individual’s confidence. I’ve seen that grow into the classroom and at home. I’ve talked to counselors and parents who have had kids that have been involved in all of these other recreational activities and sports, and they just weren’t able to click and find that community and friendship.”

The hidden key fobs have already created a buzz on social media. Kids are getting motivated and are trying their hardest to find them. The first key fob was found on Monday, in less than 30 minutes after the bay posted a hint to where it was hidden on social media.

The Bay says they’ll keep this “hidden key” challenge going every day for right now. In the next few weeks, they’re working to include pop-up skate sessions, too. They’re hoping by early 2021, they’ll feel ready to fully reopen to the entire community.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.