LPD: Officer’s arm gets stuck in window during traffic stop as driver speeds away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man who tried to drive away from a traffic stop, trapping an officer’s arm in the window and dragging him for a block.

LPD said on Wednesday morning around 3:15 a.m., officers were sent to the Georgetown Apartments at 7120 Van Dorn Street on reports of a suspicious person after someone was seen on top of garages.

When officers arrived they saw a vehicle with expired plates pulling out of the complex, so a traffic stop was initiated.

Police said the driver refused to roll down his window all the way and did not provide papers or identification.

Eventually, the man was identified by police as Logan Vonseggern.

Vonseggern refused to get out of the car and when an officer tried to reach through a window to open the door, the officer’s arm became lodged, police said.

Then Vonseggern sped away.

The officer was dragged for a block before falling on 70th Street.

LPD said he suffered minor injuries to his knee and arm.

Vanseggern was located around 5:30 a.m. at an apartment on 31st Street and was taken into custody on charges of 2nd Degree Assault on a Police Officer, Operate Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Suspended License, and False Information to a Police Officer.

