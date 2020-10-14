Advertisement

LPS proposes more planning days for teachers

As soon as next month, Lincoln Public School’s teachers and students may see more days off. This comes as the district brought forth a proposal at Tuesday night’s board meeting, hoping to give teachers some extra planning time.
As soon as next month, Lincoln Public School’s teachers and students may see more days off. This comes as the district brought forth a proposal at Tuesday night’s board meeting, hoping to give teachers some extra planning time.(KOLN)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

As soon as next month, Lincoln Public School’s teachers and students may see more days off.

This comes as the district brought forth a proposal at Tuesday night’s board meeting, hoping to give teachers some extra planning time.

The proposal came as teachers took the podium and told board members they are beyond tired and need to see some sort of change to continue.

“Right now I can’t fathom making it to year 36 and 40 like my mom and mother in law.. and I’m not alone.. we will lose out on quality educators with years of experience... if we don’t fix this,” said teacher Elizabeth Thompson.

According to the Lincoln Education Association, her frustrations are shared by many teachers right now.

The district says they’ve met with teachers over the last few weeks and have a plan.

“No meetings, no structures, it is for teachers to work, plan, and prepare to teach in a hybrid environment,” said Associate Superintendent for Instruction, Matt Larson.

The proposed additional pandemic support includes added early release days and non-student plan days, giving teachers around 1,200 more minutes of plan time.

LPS says they found ways to fit this into the school schedules, and they hope this gives all teachers at all levels equal time. All board members seemed to be in support.

“I love the idea that the guiding principle is always what’s best for kids and a close second is what’s best for our staff and how can we support them,” said board member Don Mayhew.

The LEA President expressed her gratitude, thanking the district for listening to what they had to say.

“The more time that we give to teachers, the more meaningful experiences students will have,” said LEA President, Rita Bennett.

The district says it plans on bringing the proposal as an official motion for the board to vote on at the next meeting on October 27th.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Husker events annouced around town

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
Pinnacle Bank Arena announced Tuesday it will be hosting a free watch party for at least the first two games.

National Politics

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

Forecast

Get Ready To Ride The Temperature Roller Coaster...

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
One more seasonably mild day heading our way before a cold front drops high temperatures into the 50s for Thursday and Friday.

News

Watch a replay of Tuesday’s 6pm newscast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here to watch a replay of the 6 p.m. newscast.

Latest News

News

Political polarization is making us sick

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Taryn Vanderford
If you’re stressed out over the upcoming election, you’re not alone. Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln suggest political polarization is making us sick.

News

Huskers tease alternate uniform in Halloween video

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Huskers teased a new, alternate uniform in a series of photos and a video on Twitter.

News

Prosecution, defense rest after two weeks of testimony in Bailey Boswell trial

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The jury will be back Wednesday morning to get their instructions and start deliberating.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Tuesday.

News

Seward County Sheriff’s Office and NSP catch man who fled into cornfield

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol caught a man who fled into a cornfield on Monday.

News

Frost praises McCaffrey, QB competition ongoing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost says Luke McCaffrey is having a strong fall camp while battling Adrian Martinez for the Huskers' starting quarterback job.