LPS proposes more planning days for teachers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

As soon as next month, Lincoln Public School’s teachers and students may see more days off.

This comes as the district brought forth a proposal at Tuesday night’s board meeting, hoping to give teachers some extra planning time.

The proposal came as teachers took the podium and told board members they are beyond tired and need to see some sort of change to continue.

“Right now I can’t fathom making it to year 36 and 40 like my mom and mother in law.. and I’m not alone.. we will lose out on quality educators with years of experience... if we don’t fix this,” said teacher Elizabeth Thompson.

According to the Lincoln Education Association, her frustrations are shared by many teachers right now.

The district says they’ve met with teachers over the last few weeks and have a plan.

“No meetings, no structures, it is for teachers to work, plan, and prepare to teach in a hybrid environment,” said Associate Superintendent for Instruction, Matt Larson.

The proposed additional pandemic support includes added early release days and non-student plan days, giving teachers around 1,200 more minutes of plan time.

LPS says they found ways to fit this into the school schedules, and they hope this gives all teachers at all levels equal time. All board members seemed to be in support.

“I love the idea that the guiding principle is always what’s best for kids and a close second is what’s best for our staff and how can we support them,” said board member Don Mayhew.

The LEA President expressed her gratitude, thanking the district for listening to what they had to say.

“The more time that we give to teachers, the more meaningful experiences students will have,” said LEA President, Rita Bennett.

The district says it plans on bringing the proposal as an official motion for the board to vote on at the next meeting on October 27th.

