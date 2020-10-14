Mary Lanning goes back to restricting visitors

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One of Central Nebraska’s main hospitals is going back to its spring policy of restricting visitors.

Citing the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases recently, Mary Lanning Healthcare announced Wednesday that the restrictions go into effect immediately and until further notice.

Here are the new patient visitor policies:

Inpatient Units: Visitors are limited to one person per patient stay.The person will be designated at admission.The person may leave and re-enter once per day.

Emergency Department (ED): One person at discretion of ED staff.

Pediatric Unit: Two parents/guardians may visit. They may leave and re-enter once per day.

Family Care Center: One approved support person for the duration of labor and delivery. After delivery, one approved visitor who may leave and re-enter a designated area once per day.

Surgery: One visitor/guardian may accompany the patient.

Behavioral Services Unit: One approved visitor per patient stay during scheduled visiting hours. Visitor designated at admission.

Diagnostic Services: No visitors allowed except when the patient has a disability that requires a support person.

Visitors must be 19 years and older. A photo ID may be required.

All designated visitors will be screened through the North Entrance each time they enter. This includes staff who wish to visit an inpatient.

All visitors must wear a face mask for the duration of the visit.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.