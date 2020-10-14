Mary Lanning goes back to restricting visitors
Increase in COVID cases blamed
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One of Central Nebraska’s main hospitals is going back to its spring policy of restricting visitors.
Citing the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases recently, Mary Lanning Healthcare announced Wednesday that the restrictions go into effect immediately and until further notice.
Here are the new patient visitor policies:
- Inpatient Units: Visitors are limited to one person per patient stay.The person will be designated at admission.The person may leave and re-enter once per day.
- Emergency Department (ED): One person at discretion of ED staff.
- Pediatric Unit: Two parents/guardians may visit. They may leave and re-enter once per day.
- Family Care Center: One approved support person for the duration of labor and delivery. After delivery, one approved visitor who may leave and re-enter a designated area once per day.
- Surgery: One visitor/guardian may accompany the patient.
- Behavioral Services Unit: One approved visitor per patient stay during scheduled visiting hours. Visitor designated at admission.
- Diagnostic Services: No visitors allowed except when the patient has a disability that requires a support person.
- Visitors must be 19 years and older. A photo ID may be required.
- All designated visitors will be screened through the North Entrance each time they enter. This includes staff who wish to visit an inpatient.
- All visitors must wear a face mask for the duration of the visit.
