PBA cancels Husker watch party

(Ellis Wiltsey)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pinnacle Bank Arena is canceling its Husker football watch party, one day after announcing the event.

Tuesday, PBA announced it would invite fans to watch the Ohio State game on October 24 on the arena’s video boards.

Tom Lorenz, General Manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena, said the event would have had limited attendance, and social distancing and mask guidelines would have been followed.

Following the announcement, the event received a lot of online backlash from critics saying it was irresponsible to have a large indoor event during a pandemic.

Wednesday, Lorenz notified City and local Health Department officials that PBA would not open for the Husker football viewing event on October 24.

“As we’ve learned, the COVID-19 pandemic is unpredictable, and with the current high number of cases and hospitalizations, we reconsidered this event. We have worked with the Health Department to successfully and safely hold other events, and plan to continue that cooperation for future events at PBA."

Tom Lorenz, PBA General Manager

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird also released a statement following the cancellation fo the event:

“I appreciate and support the decision to cancel this watch event. It’s another example of Tom and his staff at Pinnacle Bank Arena modifying events with a priority for the safety of patrons and performers.”

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird

