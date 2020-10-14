Pyrtle Elementary named 2020 National Blue Ribbon School

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

One local elementary school now joins over 350 across the nation in being recognized as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School.

On Wednesday, Lincoln Public Schools celebrated Pyrtle Elementary School receiving the honor from the U.S. Secretary of Education.

Pyrtle joins 367 schools across the nation being recognized based on its academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“And you’ve built on a very very strong foundation that all students can learn at the highest of levels and just because they haven’t learned something, it means they haven’t learned it yet,” said LPS Superintendent, Steve Joel.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools award honors the hard work of teachers, families, and the community for creating a safe and welcoming school where students master challenging and engaging content.

Pyrtle is the seventh school in the Lincoln Public Schools district to receive the award since 1982.

