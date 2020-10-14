Advertisement

Pyrtle Elementary named 2020 National Blue Ribbon School

One local elementary school now joins over 350 across the nation in being recognized as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School. On Wednesday, Lincoln Public Schools celebrated Pyrtle Elementary School receiving the honor from the U.S. Secretary of Education.
One local elementary school now joins over 350 across the nation in being recognized as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School. On Wednesday, Lincoln Public Schools celebrated Pyrtle Elementary School receiving the honor from the U.S. Secretary of Education.(KOLN)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

One local elementary school now joins over 350 across the nation in being recognized as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School.

On Wednesday, Lincoln Public Schools celebrated Pyrtle Elementary School receiving the honor from the U.S. Secretary of Education.

Pyrtle joins 367 schools across the nation being recognized based on its academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“And you’ve built on a very very strong foundation that all students can learn at the highest of levels and just because they haven’t learned something, it means they haven’t learned it yet,” said LPS Superintendent, Steve Joel.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools award honors the hard work of teachers, families, and the community for creating a safe and welcoming school where students master challenging and engaging content.

Pyrtle is the seventh school in the Lincoln Public Schools district to receive the award since 1982.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Child pornography charges against former principal dismissed

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Federal child pornography charges against the former principal of St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice have been dismissed, according to court records.

News

Family, friends rally behind president of AFN in face of stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Family and friends are rallying around the president of the Autism Family Network, Cathy Martinez, after she was diagnosed with stage 4 renal cancer

Forecast

Tumblin’ Temperatures On Tap...

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ken Siemek
After a very warm stretch...cooler-than-average conditions will take center stage for awhile.

News

Suspect of stolen vehicle pursuit dies following crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred while a Nebraska State Trooper was in pursuit of a stolen semi-tractor.

Latest News

News

PBA cancels Husker watch party

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Pinnacle Bank Arena is cancelling its Husker football watch party, one day after announcing the event.

News

Transitional housing program helps survivors plan for the future

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
The Friendship Home here in Lincoln provides opportunities and shelter options to allow victims to heal and plan for the future.

News

Bailey Boswell found guilty of first-degree murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
After just over three hours of deliberation, the jury has found Bailey Boswell guilty on all charges in connection to the death of Sydney Loofe in November 2017.

News

Bailey Boswell's reaction as verdict is being read

Updated: 2 hours ago
Boswell found guilty on all charges.

News

Omaha to host 2022 NCAA Volleyball Final Four

Updated: 3 hours ago
The NCAA Volleyball Final Four is returning to Omaha on December 15-17, 2022.

News

Mary Lanning goes back to restricting visitors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
One of Central Nebraska’s main hospitals is going back to its spring policy of restricting visitors.