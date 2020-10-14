Semi-truck driver cited in crash with train on 70th and Cornhusker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A semi-truck driver was cited this week as officers with the Lincoln Police Department say it was involved in a crash with a train.

On Tuesday around 3 p.m., officers were called to an area of 70th and Cornhusker for a report of a train versus semi-truck crash.

LPD said responding officers spoke with the driver of the semi-truck who said he was trying to get to the north side of the tracks from the south side as a way to pick up a load. According to officers, the semi-truck driver went southbound in the northbound lanes on N 70th Street to get into the north lot.

The driver told officers that he was on the train tracks when his truck stalled, it then started running again and was hit by a train. Officers said the train hit the occupied part of the truck, its passenger side, while the train was going westbound.

LPD said witnesses reported that the arms for the train tracks were already down before the semi-truck had exited the lot to the south.

Officers said the train’s engineer reported that he saw the arms go down and then the truck appearing in the crossing. From there, the train engineer put the train into emergency-mode as a way to stop but LPD said he estimated the train was still going roughly 25 mph at the time of the crash.

LPD said the train was in a no-siren zone but the engineer used the train whistle to alert drivers.

The semi-truck driver was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

LPD said he was cited for driving left of center.

Officers estimate the semi-truck had $10,000 in damage and the train engine had an estimated $4,5000 in damage.

