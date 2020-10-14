Suspect of stolen vehicle pursuit dies following crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred while a Nebraska State Trooper was in pursuit of a stolen semi-tractor.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, NSP received information about a stolen semi-tractor that was traveling eastbound on Van Dorn, east of Lincoln. According to NSP, a trooper observed the vehicle traveling eastbound near 112th and Van Dorn. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, traveling at 80 miles per hour on the gravel road.

As the vehicle reached 148th street, it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the trailer of a semi-tractor/truck trailer. The trooper called for emergency medical personnel and arrived on scene immediately. The trooper then located the driver of the stolen semi-tractor, who was deceased. The driver of the other semi-tractor was not injured.

The Nebraska State Patrol has requested that the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigate the incident.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.