Transitional housing program helps survivors plan for the future

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For many people who are experiencing an abusive relationship that abuse is happening at home.

The Friendship Home here in Lincoln provides opportunities and shelter options to allow victims to heal and plan for the future.

The transitional housing program places women and families into long-term housing.

“Transitional housing is a calendar,” said Kay the Friendship Home’s Program Development Director. “When you’ve got a wedding next year you’re not going to look at your watch to see if you’re late. You’ve got time, you’re putting it on your calendar. You can plan, you’ve got time to get your life in order.”

Those placements can last up to two years. All while still offering the same services that are available during emergency shelter when a survivor first starts services.

“It’s a gamechanger for many victims,” said Kay. “Having that security.”

We have concealed Chrys' identity for safety purposes.

Chrys, along with her four children, were placed into transitional housing.

She says it’s not just the safety of the home but the other services that helped her get back on her feet.

“Pretty much threw myself into groups, that’s really where my strengths were,” said Chrys. “They do a Clifton’s Strengths Finder. That really gives you a starting point of who you are and what direction you wanna go.”

The Friendship Home offers many other services. From helping people find clothing, purchase bus tickets, money managing courses, and helping survivors get enrolled in schooling.

Chrys is currently in the process of getting recertified to be a CNA. Something she says will help her regain that financial independence.

“I have outlets, I have resources,” said Chrys. “That’s the biggest thing I gained from these guys. The huge amount of resources that you can find around town for anything and everything.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence please call the Friendship Home Crisis line at 402-437-9302. For more information on how you can help please go to FriendshipHome.org or text EMPOWER to 402-383-3344.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.