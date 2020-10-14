Advertisement

Tumblin’ Temperatures On Tap...

Thursday Cool Down
Thursday Cool Down(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a run of 10 days in a row with above-average temperatures...a significant cool down is on tap...

Two cold fronts dropping south thru the region will be responsible for a dramatic drop in temperatures over the next few days. Gusty northwest winds have accompanied the frontal boundaries...and Wednesday night as these winds diminish...low temperatures will fall into the 30s. After reaching the upper 70s on Wednesday Lincoln will likely see highs on Thursday 20° cooler than that with readings in the upper 50s. A weak upper level disturbance will bring a very small chance for light rain to the region on Thursday...but most of the day will be dry. FROST or FREEZE conditions are then likely Thursday night-into-Friday morning as overnight temperatures fall into the low-to-mid 30s for the Capital City. Highs Friday afternoon should rebound to around 60° in Lincoln under partly cloudy skies.

A nice “bump up” in temperatures is in the local forecast for Saturday...as a gusty southwest wind warms us back into the lower 70s. The warm-up will be brief as a weather system slides into the region Saturday night. Some light rain will be possible in Lincoln late Saturday night-into-Sunday morning...and in locations where temperatures are colder...mainly north-and-northwest of the Capital City...some light snow may mix in at times. Heading into next week...cooler-than-average temperatures will be the rule for Sunday...Monday and Tuesday with highs mainly in the 50s and lows mainly in the 30s. There will also be several “small” chances at precipitation through the period.

