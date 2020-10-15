Advertisement

A doctor’s recommendations for handling Husker games and Halloween

(KWCH)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With Halloween and the first Husker Football game this month, doctors say it’s more important than ever to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

While things might not look totally normal for the rest of this year, health officials at major hospitals in Lincoln and Nebraska say we need to stay focused on preventing the spread even through something as simple as Halloween.

For trick-or-treaters, Dr. David Quimby with CHI Health-Creighton’s Infection Disease Team, recommends staying on the safe side by staying in small groups with people that are in your immediate contacts.

Even better, he recommends that treats be pre-packaged. Rather than a traditional trick-or-treat he suggested kids go on a scavenger hunt.

Dr. Quimby said the same ideas we heard at the beginning of the pandemic apply today: avoid large crowds, close contact and enclosed areas.

“We do have holidays coming up. There is historically a lot of travel with these, with people you haven’t seen for quite a long time. There is data that intra-household gatherings with extended family can lead to increased number of cases. Any sort of limitation of people from outside your immediate contact zone is probably the best type of activity to avoid.”

Dr. David Quimby, CHI Health-Creighton Infectious Disease Expert

As for Husker football, the safest bet is to stay home and watch it on your sofa. Dr. Quimby said the riskiest thing you can do is go to a bar or restaurant to watch.

As we head into the holiday season and colder months, where we’re staying inside or seeing loved ones, Dr. Quimby said it’s never been more important to mask up.

He said the mask isn’t so much about protecting you, but rather protecting others from you.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CDC: Nearly 40 percent increase in mental health concerns during pandemic, local resources to help

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
The CDC found a nearly 40 percent increase with mental health concerns during the pandemic.

News

’It’s time to update our Constitution’: Banning all forms of slavery on Nebraska’s ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jared Austin
Nebraska will see an amendment involving slavery on their ballots this November.

Forecast

A “Frosty” Start To Your Friday Forecast...

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
The growing season could be threatened for the local area as FREEZE WARNINGS and FROST ADVISORIES are posted for much for central and eastern Nebraska from late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

News

Starting quarterback decision coming “very soon”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick says the Huskers will decide on a starting quarterback "very soon."

Latest News

News

Sasse criticizes Trump, says he fears ‘Republican bloodbath’ in town hall recording

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
In the roughly 9-minute recording, which was posted to Youtube Wednesday, Sasse also says he is “looking at the possibility of a Republican bloodbath,” when it comes to the U.S. Senate and the 2020 General Election.

News

Lincoln has 33rd death from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Another Lincoln resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 33.

News

Lincoln Southeast football and volleyball games cancelled for coronavirus concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Southeast varsity volleyball and football games scheduled for Thursday night are cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

News

Former Lincoln daycare worker sentenced to 100 years in prison for child porn charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A former Lincoln daycare worker convicted of multiple federal charges in connection to a child pornography investigation has been sentenced to a total of 100 years in prison.

News

LSE football game canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Thursday night’s varsity football game between Lincoln Southeast and Gretna has been cancelled due to “the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases” according to Lincoln Public Schools.

News

Gretna High sees surge in positive COVID-19 cases following unsanctioned party

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren, John Chapman and Gina Dvorak
Gretna High School has traced a surge of over 40 cases back to a large gathering on October 3 and is now urging students to take advantage of free testing Friday.