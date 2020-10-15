Advertisement

A “Frosty” Start To Your Friday Forecast...

FROST/FREEZE Conditions
FROST/FREEZE Conditions
By Ken Siemek
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cold temperatures will lead to the possibility of frost for the local area by early Friday morning...

Some of the chilliest air of the season has been filtering across the region today...keeping Thursday afternoon readings mainly in the 50s. A weak disturbance will increase clouds Thursday night and may even kick off a few scattered rain showers in spots...but clearing skies and diminishing winds later Thursday night will allow overnight temperatures to get quite chilly. Lincoln will see an overnight low in the low-to-mid 30s...and frost is a good possibility by Friday morning.

Plenty of sunshine on Friday...but after a pretty cold start temperatures will remain seasonably cool...with Lincoln seeing a high around 60°...and westerly winds of 10 to 20 mph...gusting to 25 mph in the afternoon. It won’t be quite as cold Friday night...and we should see a brief warm-up for Saturday ahead of our next weather-maker...with highs reaching the low 70s and gusty south winds becoming west-northwesterly late in the day. Our weekend system will bring Lincoln a chance for light rain Saturday night...and areas north and northwest of the Capital City could even see some light accumulations of snow...that’s right...I said snow ! Sunday will be MUCH colder than Saturday with highs struggling into the upper 40s. Cooler-than-average temperatures will then dominate much of next week...with several small chances for precipitation throughout the week.

