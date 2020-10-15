Advertisement

Barnes and Noble says cyber attack exposed customers’ data

Barnes and Noble said it suffered a massive cybersecurity attack that exposed customer information, including email addresses and other personal details.
Barnes and Noble said it suffered a massive cybersecurity attack that exposed customer information, including email addresses and other personal details.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Barnes and Noble said it suffered a massive cybersecurity attack that exposed customer information, including email addresses and other personal details.

The company sent an email Monday notifying customers of the data breach.

The bookstore chain said customers' financial information was not exposed, but transaction histories may have been.

Transaction history refers to purchase information related to books and other products bought from the company.

On Wednesday, the company’s Nook e-book platform suffered a temporary outage.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National Politics

Senate Judiciary Committee members debate Barrett Supreme Court nomination

Updated: moments ago
|
The Senate Democrats are accusing Republicans of ramming through the nomination. The Senate Republicans they are within their rights to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat even though it's an election year.

National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Americans critical of Trump handling of virus

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Majorities of Americans are highly critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of both the coronavirus pandemic and his own illness.

National

‘Jagged Little Pill’ leads Tony Awards nominations with 15

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
The nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before.

National

Grandfather pleads guilty in Puerto Rico cruise ship death

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, earlier said he would drop a not-guilty plea to help end what he called “this nightmare” for his family.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly confirmed cases have surged across Europe over recent weeks as the fall kicks in, prompting authorities to bring back measures that had been relaxed over the summer.

National

‘We called her Nessie’: Giant lizard captured in Kansas lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCTV Staff
A community in Kansas recently played host to a somewhat unwelcome visitor: a large, non-native lizard that took up residence in a lake.

National Politics

LIVE: Senate Judiciary sets vote on Barrett, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In her Senate testimony, Barrett has stressed that she would be her own judge and sought to create distance between herself and past positions.

National Politics

Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

Coronavirus

US COVID cases surge to nearly 60K as pandemic wave builds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
New cases rose in at least 35 states over the past week, while the nation averaged more than 50,000 new cases a day.

National

Falcons shut facility after 2nd positive; Vikings game on

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL’s Atlanta Falcons shut down their facilities Thursday after multiple positive COVID-19 tests for players or staff, according to multiple reports.