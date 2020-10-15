Advertisement

C-SPAN suspends Scully after he admits to lie about hack

FILE - White House Correspondents Association President Steve Scully appears at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington on July 11, 2007. C-SPAN suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admitted to lying about having his Twitter account hacked. A week ago, when Scully was questioned about a message he had sent to former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci seeking advice, Scully claimed that someone had gotten into his account and done that.
FILE - White House Correspondents Association President Steve Scully appears at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington on July 11, 2007. C-SPAN suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admitted to lying about having his Twitter account hacked. A week ago, when Scully was questioned about a message he had sent to former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci seeking advice, Scully claimed that someone had gotten into his account and done that.(Ron Edmonds | AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — C-SPAN suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely Thursday after he admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci.

The news came on the day of what was supposed to be a career highlight for the 30-year C-SPAN veteran. Scully was to moderate the second debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, which was canceled after Trump would not agree to a virtual format because of his COVID-19 diagnosis.

A week ago, after Trump had criticized him as a “never Trumper,” Scully tweeted “@Scaramucci should I respond to Trump.” Scaramucci, a former Trump communications director and now a critic of the president, advised Scully to ignore him.

Scully said that when he saw his tweet had created a controversy, “I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked.”

He had been frustrated by Trump’s comments and several weeks of criticism on social media and conservative news outlets about his role as moderator, including attacks directed at his family, he said.

“These were both errors in judgement for which I am totally responsible for,” Scully said. “I apologize.”

He said he let down his colleagues at C-SPAN, fellow news professionals and the debate commission. “I ask for their forgiveness as I try to move forward in a moment of reflection and disappointment in myself,” he said.

C-SPAN said Scully confessed to lying about the hack on Wednesday.

“He understands that he made a serious mistake,” the network said. “We were very saddened by this news and do not condone his actions.”

The debate commission did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Scully has led the network’s presidential election coverage since 1992, but the suspension means he won’t be part of C-SPAN’s election night programming. Scully has been the moderator of “Washington Journal,” the weekly call-in program, and regularly hosted other C-SPAN programs.

The network said Scully has consistently demonstrated fairness and professionalism, and built a reservoir of good will.

“After some distance from this episode, we believe in his ability to continue to contribute to C-SPAN,” the network said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Power cut to thousands in California to prevent wildfires

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Weather Service issued heat advisories through Friday for temperatures in the 90s and even triple digits in many parts of the state.

News

Starting quarterback decision coming “very soon”

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick says the Huskers will decide on a starting quarterback "very soon."

National

Hirono on ACB Hearing

Updated: 9 minutes ago

National

DOJ charges Texas billionaire in $2 billion tax fraud scheme

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman in a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.

National Politics

Biden campaign finds 3rd virus link; Harris suspends travel

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

Latest News

National Politics

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Judiciary Committee set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final vote by month’s end.

News

Sasse criticizes Trump, says he fears ‘Republican bloodbath’ in town hall recording

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
In the roughly 9-minute recording, which was posted to Youtube Wednesday, Sasse also says he is “looking at the possibility of a Republican bloodbath,” when it comes to the U.S. Senate and the 2020 General Election.

News

Lincoln has 33rd death from COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Another Lincoln resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 33.

News

Lincoln Southeast football and volleyball games cancelled for coronavirus concerns

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Southeast varsity volleyball and football games scheduled for Thursday night are cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

News

Former Lincoln daycare worker sentenced to 100 years in prison for child porn charges

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A former Lincoln daycare worker convicted of multiple federal charges in connection to a child pornography investigation has been sentenced to a total of 100 years in prison.