Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Lincoln woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a Lincoln woman last seen Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, the search is for 68-year-old Judy Foley of Lincoln.

No photo was immediately provided.

Foley is described as being 5′8″, 240 lbs with blue eyes and short gray hair.

LPD said she was last wearing a light gray sweatshirt and stonewashed jeans.

Police said Foley could be driving a silver 2006 GMC Envoy SUV with Nebraska plates ULY231.

The advisory stated that Foley has Alzheimer’s and may have driving to Bennet Martin Library in downtown Lincoln.

If you see Judy Foley, call 911 or the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441-6000.

