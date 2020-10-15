Advertisement

Kelli’s Pub re-opens nearly a year after fire damage

In two weeks, it will be one year since a local pub received damage from a fire in a building nearby. Fast forward to Wednesday night, and they were celebrating their newly renovated space.
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Fast forward to Wednesday night, and they were celebrating their newly renovated space.

“It was eye-opening,” said Kelli’s Pub manager Dan Eichorn.

There was over $200,000 in damages to the strip.

Pictures posted to their Facebook show the pub right after, which had a lot of smoke damage and was covered in soot.

“We were told it was only going to be a month or two to open back up and obviously it almost took 11 months,” said Eichorn.

More pictures show the progress made in the last year, leading up to it being open again.

Now everything is brand new, tables to the carpet.

Regulars once again fill the seats at the bar, those who Eichorn said they’re lucky to have.

“There were a lot of customers that came in here and donated their time to help us out and get us back on track and going again,” said Eichorn.

Eichorn said they wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.

And the customers told 10/11 NOW, they’re just happy to be back in the pub they all know and love.

“It’s a neighborhood bar, it’s kind of like Cheers. It’s a bar everyone knows everybody,” said Mitch Whiteley.

“It’s just such a great little neighborhood bar, everybody knows everybody, you need anything and somebody can always help you with something,” said Sheila Novotny.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

