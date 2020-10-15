Lincoln has 33rd death from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another Lincoln resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 33. According to a City news release, the individual was a man in his 50s who was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

LLCHD reports 111 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 7,825.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 3,380 to 3,439

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – up from 8.6 percent to 8.7 percent

State – remains at 10.3 percent

National – remains at 7.7 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 48 with 23 from Lancaster County (two on ventilators) and 25 from other communities (one on a ventilator).

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:

Bryan Health: Former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska’s hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Elevated Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:

Limit activities outside the home, unless for work, school, medical care, or food.

Work from home when possible.

Stay at least six feet from anyone outside the home.

Face masks should be worn by those over two years old when indoors and when unable to physical distance.

Avoid large gatherings.

Attend small gatherings and events only with modifications such as physical distancing, face masks, etc.

Follow CDC Travel Guidelines available at cdc.gov

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.