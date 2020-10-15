Advertisement

Lincoln inmate arrested in Omaha

Omaha Police arrested Bailey Scruggs, an inmate from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, who disappeared on October 2, 2020.
Omaha Police arrested Bailey Scruggs, an inmate from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, who disappeared on October 2, 2020.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Omaha Police arrested a Lincoln inmate this week after he disappeared from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) earlier this month.

Bailey Scruggs was taken into custody in Omaha around 9 p.m. Tuesday night after disappearing from CCC-L on October 2.

He faces new charges including theft by unlawful taking and criminal impersonation.

Scruggs started serving his sentence on September 6, 2017. He is serving five to eight years on charges out of Douglas County that include burglary and tampering with a juror/witness/information. He has a tentative release date of September 6, 2021.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are permitted to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

YMCA of Lincoln challenges people to keep up with their health and fitness

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Challenges are designed to help people get their energy back between the mind, body and spirit.

News

Meth, $12,000 found in traffic stop

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By News Channel Nebraska
Court documents say an Otoe County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a 28-year-old man on Oct. 12.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Forecast

Sunshine, Cooler Weather to Finish the Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cooler temperatures headline the forecast for the next few days.

Latest News

News

Kelli's Pub re-opens

Updated: 8 hours ago
In two weeks, it will be one year since a local pub received damage from a fire in a building nearby. Fast forward to Wednesday night, and they were celebrating their newly renovated space.

News

What’s next in the Bailey Boswell case

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
Boswell’s lawyers filed a motion late last year in the event she was found guilty. To have three judges, rather than a jury, decide if there were aggravating circumstances surrounding Sydney Loofe’s murder.

News

Kelli’s Pub re-opens nearly a year after fire damage

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
In two weeks, it will be one year since a local pub received damage from a fire in a building nearby. Fast forward to Wednesday night, and they were celebrating their newly renovated space.

News

Nebraska voters to decide on legalizing casino gambling

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Nebraska voters will have the ability to decide to legalize casino gambling this election.

News

Nebraska Casino Gambling measures

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Bailey Boswell convicted of all three charges related to Sydney Loofe's death

Updated: 12 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5