Lincoln Southeast football and volleyball games cancelled for coronavirus concerns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Southeast varsity volleyball and football games scheduled for Thursday night are cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. The football team was set to play Gretna and the volleyball team was supposed to play at Fremont.

Following the cancellation of the volleyball game, the LSE athletic department released this statement:

“The cancellation is out of an abundance of caution as we have become aware of potential high-risk close contact exposures with a positive COVID-19 case at a non-school event and time is needed to work with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on contact tracing to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The freshman, junior varsity and reserve volleyball games are still on as scheduled at Fremont Thursday night.

“The athletic departments for both Gretna High School and Lincoln Southeast High School have decided to cancel tonight’s (10/15) varsity football game out of an abundance of caution due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases,” a release from LPS stated.

“We feel this is in the best interest of all students and their families. Students on both teams have worked especially hard to get to this point, and we don’t want to jeopardize any opportunities for post-season play.”

The football game will not be rescheduled.

According to LPS’ Weekly Illness Dashboard, 63 students in the district tested positive for COVID-19 Oct 8-14.

LPS Weekly Illness Dashboard for Oct. 8-14, 2020 (Lincoln Public Schools)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.