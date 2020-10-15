Advertisement

Lincoln Southeast football and volleyball games cancelled for coronavirus concerns

(WRDW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Southeast varsity volleyball and football games scheduled for Thursday night are cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. The football team was set to play Gretna and the volleyball team was supposed to play at Fremont.

Following the cancellation of the volleyball game, the LSE athletic department released this statement:

“The cancellation is out of an abundance of caution as we have become aware of potential high-risk close contact exposures with a positive COVID-19 case at a non-school event and time is needed to work with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on contact tracing to ensure everyone’s safety.”

LSE athletic department

The freshman, junior varsity and reserve volleyball games are still on as scheduled at Fremont Thursday night.

“The athletic departments for both Gretna High School and Lincoln Southeast High School have decided to cancel tonight’s (10/15) varsity football game out of an abundance of caution due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases,” a release from LPS stated.

“We feel this is in the best interest of all students and their families. Students on both teams have worked especially hard to get to this point, and we don’t want to jeopardize any opportunities for post-season play.”

The football game will not be rescheduled.

According to LPS’ Weekly Illness Dashboard, 63 students in the district tested positive for COVID-19 Oct 8-14.

LPS Weekly Illness Dashboard for Oct. 8-14, 2020
LPS Weekly Illness Dashboard for Oct. 8-14, 2020(Lincoln Public Schools)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Starting quarterback decision coming “very soon”

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick says the Huskers will decide on a starting quarterback "very soon."

News

Sasse criticizes Trump, says he fears ‘Republican bloodbath’ in town hall recording

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
In the roughly 9-minute recording, which was posted to Youtube Wednesday, Sasse also says he is “looking at the possibility of a Republican bloodbath,” when it comes to the U.S. Senate and the 2020 General Election.

News

Lincoln has 33rd death from COVID-19

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Another Lincoln resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 33.

News

Former Lincoln daycare worker sentenced to 100 years in prison for child porn charges

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A former Lincoln daycare worker convicted of multiple federal charges in connection to a child pornography investigation has been sentenced to a total of 100 years in prison.

Latest News

News

LSE football game canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Thursday night’s varsity football game between Lincoln Southeast and Gretna has been cancelled due to “the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases” according to Lincoln Public Schools.

News

Gretna High sees surge in positive COVID-19 cases following unsanctioned party

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren, John Chapman and Gina Dvorak
Gretna High School has traced a surge of over 40 cases back to a large gathering on October 3 and is now urging students to take advantage of free testing Friday.

News

Transitional housing program helps survivors plan for the future

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
The Friendship Home here in Lincoln provides opportunities and shelter options to allow victims to heal and plan for the future.

News

Lincoln vape shop found with broken window and hundreds of items stolen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Police said about $1,000 in vaping products were stolen from the shop.

News

LSO identifies man killed after crashing stolen semi

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
LSO said a Lincoln man died after running a stop sign and crashing a stolen semi into a trailer.

News

Nebraska voters to decide on legalizing casino gambling

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Nebraska voters will have the ability to decide to legalize casino gambling this election.