Lincoln vape shop found with broken window and hundreds of items stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A routine patrol check of businesses by Lincoln Police led to the discovery of a smashed window at a Lincoln Vapor.

Lincoln Police said officers made the discovery while checking the strip mall which houses the vape shop at 70th and A Streets around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the owner, the business was burglarized some time between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Among the stolen items include vape pens and vape liquid valued at more than $1,000.

LPD said the investigation into the theft continues.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.