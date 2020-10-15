Advertisement

Lincoln vape shop found with broken window and hundreds of items stolen

(Gray News)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A routine patrol check of businesses by Lincoln Police led to the discovery of a smashed window at a Lincoln Vapor.

Lincoln Police said officers made the discovery while checking the strip mall which houses the vape shop at 70th and A Streets around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the owner, the business was burglarized some time between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Among the stolen items include vape pens and vape liquid valued at more than $1,000.

LPD said the investigation into the theft continues.

