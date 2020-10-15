LSE football game canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday night’s varsity football game between Lincoln Southeast and Gretna has been cancelled due to “the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases” according to Lincoln Public Schools.

“The athletic departments for both Gretna High School and Lincoln Southeast High School have decided to cancel tonight’s (10/15) varsity football game out of an abundance of caution due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases,” a release from LPS stated.

“We feel this is in the best interest of all students and their families. Students on both teams have worked especially hard to get to this point, and we don’t want to jeopardize any opportunities for post-season play.”

The game will not be rescheduled.

