Man armed with a gun robbed Lincoln gas station overnight, police say

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - No one was injured after a man, armed with a gun, robbed a gas station overnight, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

According to the clerk, the man walked into the U-Stop near 21st and K Streets just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, displayed the handgun and demanded money.

LPD said the man ran off after getting an unknown amount of cash from the store.

No suspect has been named or arrested at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

