Advertisement

Meth, $12,000 found in traffic stop

(Pixabay)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (NCN) - A Nebraska City man is charged with possession of methamphetamine after authorities found illegal drugs and $12,000 in cash during a traffic stop.

An arrest affidavit said an Otoe County sheriff’s deputy pulled over Keith Marshall, 28, near Highway 2 and Road 28 on Oct. 12.

The deputy said he found a bag containing meth outside of the vehicle and told the court that in-car video showed that Marshall threw the bag while the deputy was conducting a pat down search.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

YMCA of Lincoln challenges people to keep up with their health and fitness

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Challenges are designed to help people get their energy back between the mind, body and spirit.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Lincoln inmate arrested in Omaha

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
He faces new charges including theft by unlawful taking and criminal impersonation.

Forecast

Sunshine, Cooler Weather to Finish the Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cooler temperatures headline the forecast for the next few days.

Latest News

News

Kelli's Pub re-opens

Updated: 8 hours ago
In two weeks, it will be one year since a local pub received damage from a fire in a building nearby. Fast forward to Wednesday night, and they were celebrating their newly renovated space.

News

What’s next in the Bailey Boswell case

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
Boswell’s lawyers filed a motion late last year in the event she was found guilty. To have three judges, rather than a jury, decide if there were aggravating circumstances surrounding Sydney Loofe’s murder.

News

Kelli’s Pub re-opens nearly a year after fire damage

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
In two weeks, it will be one year since a local pub received damage from a fire in a building nearby. Fast forward to Wednesday night, and they were celebrating their newly renovated space.

News

Nebraska voters to decide on legalizing casino gambling

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Nebraska voters will have the ability to decide to legalize casino gambling this election.

News

Nebraska Casino Gambling measures

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Bailey Boswell convicted of all three charges related to Sydney Loofe's death

Updated: 12 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5