Meth, $12,000 found in traffic stop

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (NCN) - A Nebraska City man is charged with possession of methamphetamine after authorities found illegal drugs and $12,000 in cash during a traffic stop.

An arrest affidavit said an Otoe County sheriff’s deputy pulled over Keith Marshall, 28, near Highway 2 and Road 28 on Oct. 12.

The deputy said he found a bag containing meth outside of the vehicle and told the court that in-car video showed that Marshall threw the bag while the deputy was conducting a pat down search.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.