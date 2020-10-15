Starting quarterback decision coming “very soon”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska plans to name its starting quarterback “very soon,” according to first-year offensive coordinator Matt Lubick. The assistant coach says Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey are in a hotly-contested race with the Huskers' season opener nine days away.

“They both can win,” Lubick said. “They both can play. The fact that its a hard decision is a good situation.”

Martinez and McCaffrey have split time with Nebraska’s first-string offense during fall camp. Martinez is a two-year returning starter while McCaffrey has made “ten steps (forward),” according to teammate Kade Warner.

Players are praising the development of both quarterbacks. Lubick agrees that both Martinez and McCaffrey have improved during the extended preseason.

“Luke and Adrian are playing at a very, very high level,” Lubick said. “Its an ongoing evaluation.”

Lubick says Nebraska’s starting quarterback will be decided by head coach Scott Frost, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, and himself.

The Huskers open the season October 24th at Ohio State.

