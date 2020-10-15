Sunshine, Cooler Weather to Finish the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a 10 day run of above average temperatures, we’ll see the other side of that coin over the next few days as cooler than average temperatures dominate the forecast over the next week...

For Thursday, Frost Advisories are in place across parts of south central and southwestern Nebraska through 10 AM Thursday morning.

Areas of patchy frost are possible across parts of central and southwestern Nebraska into Thursday morning. (KOLN)

These areas could see temperatures dip into the mid 30s to start out the day. By Thursday afternoon, it will be noticeably cooler compared to the last few days as afternoon temperatures will really only reach the middle 50s for most of the state.

Noticeably cooler weather is expected Thursday with highs falling into the 50s across the state. (KOLN)

After some morning clouds across the southern half of the state, skies are expected to be mainly sunny through the afternoon. Behind a cold front that moved through area, a northwest breeze at 10 to 20 MPH is expected through most of the day. If you’re out and about, you’ll definitely want the jacket handy! Mainly dry weather is expected for Thursday, but a weak trough of low pressure could bring in an isolated shower or sprinkle to the area with increasing cloud cover Thursday evening.

Expect another cold night Thursday into Friday morning as low temperatures are expected to dip all the way into the mid 20s to mid 30s across the state, prompting another round of Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings across central and eastern Nebraska.

Temperatures are expected into the 20s and 30s into Friday morning across the state - one of the coolest mornings we've had so far this fall. (KOLN)

Chilly temperatures are expected Friday morning as lows fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in place from 1 AM to 10 AM Friday. (KOLN)

Highs on Friday afternoon will rebound a bit, but still stay below average, with afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s to mid 60s statewide.

Below average temperatures are expected again on Friday with highs in the upper 50s to low to mid 60s. (KOLN)

The weekend forecast looks mainly dry, but will be a bit of a mixed bag. Temperatures should jump back to more seasonal to above average levels on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s - though it will be breezy - before falling into the 40s and low 50s on Sunday. While it should be mainly dry, as the front moves through Saturday into Sunday, some light precipitation - including a snowflake or two - can’t be ruled out!

