Advertisement

What’s next in the Bailey Boswell case

Bailey Boswell is going to trial, accused with the first degree murder of Sydney Loofe in 2017.
Bailey Boswell is going to trial, accused with the first degree murder of Sydney Loofe in 2017.(KOLN)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The next step in Boswell’s trial will be sentencing.

The case will now go through numerous steps to determine if she will receive life in prison or the death penalty.

If sentenced to death she would be the first woman in Nebraska’s history to receive that punishment.

Boswell’s lawyers filed a motion late last year in the event she was found guilty. The motion was to have three judges, rather than a jury, decide if there were aggravating circumstances surrounding Sydney Loofe’s murder.

Nebraska State Statute defines aggravating circumstances as the determining factor if a defendant qualifies for the death penalty.

There are nine different definitions of aggravating circumstances but the three-judge panel would only have to determine Sydney Loofe’s murder contained one.

It’s likely the judges will be looking the closest at this one: “The murder was especially heinous, atrocious, cruel, or manifested exceptional depravity by ordinary standards of morality and intelligence”

Boswell’s codefendant Aubrey Trail is currently going through the same process.

He also elected for the three-judge panel after being found guilty on the same three felony charges.

Those panels will both contain judge Vicky Johnson who presided over both Trail and Boswell’s criminal trials, as well as two other district judges named at random by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Right now, there is no set date for when Boswell’s three-judge panel will convene.

Aubrey Trail is set to appear before his in December and will likely be sentenced at that time.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kelli’s Pub re-opens nearly a year after fire damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
In two weeks, it will be one year since a local pub received damage from a fire in a building nearby. Fast forward to Wednesday night, and they were celebrating their newly renovated space.

News

Nebraska voters to decide on legalizing casino gambling

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Nebraska voters will have the ability to decide to legalize casino gambling this election.

News

Nebraska Casino Gambling measures

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Bailey Boswell convicted of all three charges related to Sydney Loofe's death

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Family and friends rally around Cathy Martinez as she faces stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Updated: 4 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Forecast

Tumblin’ Temperatures On Tap...

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
After a very warm stretch...cooler-than-average conditions will take center stage for awhile.

News

Child pornography charges against former principal dismissed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Federal child pornography charges against the former principal of St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice have been dismissed, according to court records.

News

Family, friends rally behind president of AFN in face of stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Family and friends are rallying around the president of the Autism Family Network, Cathy Martinez, after she was diagnosed with stage 4 renal cancer

News

Pyrtle Elementary named 2020 National Blue Ribbon School

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
One local elementary school now joins over 350 across the nation in being recognized as a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School.On Wednesday, Lincoln Public Schools celebrated Pyrtle Elementary School receiving the honor from the U.S. Secretary of Education.

News

Suspect of stolen vehicle pursuit dies following crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred while a Nebraska State Trooper was in pursuit of a stolen semi-tractor.