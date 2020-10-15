YMCA of Lincoln challenges people to keep up with their health and fitness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The YMCA of Lincoln is using the pandemic to challenge people to keep up with their health or get back on track. It’s simple and starts with just 20 minutes of movement.

Understandably, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted a lot of people’s ability to stay consistent, and that’s why the YMCA is motivating you to bring those healthy habits back.

It’s all for their STRONG challenge. If you can commit to at least 20 minutes a day, for five days a week, and keep it up for six weeks long, then you can do it.

Each week, for members and non-members, the YMCA will share free coaching, activity ideas and help hold people accountable to stay on track.

Get this: you can do it either at home or at a gym if you feel comfortable.

“It’ll help people focus not only on their healthy lifestyle or their exercise or wellness, but also their social connectivity, connectivity with their family, connecting with their community, and just becoming a healthier individual overall,” said Mike Lefler, YMCA of Lincoln’s chief marketing officer.

The challenge is designed to help people get their energy back between the mind, body and spirit.

It starts Monday, October 19 and runs through November 27. Prizes will be given to those who keep up with the challenge.

The STRONG challenge first started at the YMCA in Cincinnati earlier this year and was such a success, they decided to bring it here to the Capitol City.

Another Y challenge called “Team Triathlon” will benefit Lincoln kids in need.

If you’ve ever wanted to complete a triathlon, through the YMCA of Lincoln, you can now do so, but it doesn’t have to be done by yourself.

Here’s the cool thing about this challenge: Your hard work and dedication to your fitness during this time will benefit the Y’s Annual STRONG Kids campaign.

Running, biking and swimming is all it takes. Teams of ten will work together but will swim, bike and run on their own to complete all of the miles.

Teams are split into recreational or competitive divisions, and miles will be reported through a special tracking system until each team hits their goal.

Lefler told 10/11, “If it’s something where you have always wanted to participate in a triathlon before, but [you’ve said,] ‘I’m not a swimmer,’ this may be a great opportunity to pair up with somebody who is a swimmer. You contribute the running and the biking, your swimmer contributes the swimming and you pair together and make a great team.”

In 2019, the Y’s STRONG Kids campaign provided more than $2.5 million dollars in financial assistance to over 900 kids in Lincoln.

Registration for this year’s challenge is still open and will run through November 22.

This challenge, unlike the six-week STRONG challenge is not free, but it only costs $30 and goes to a great cause. Proceeds will give Lincoln kids access to use all Y facilities and get involved in their programs, free of charge.

To sign up for either challenge, visit the YMCA of Lincoln’s website by clicking HERE.

