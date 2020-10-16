37-year-old arrested for first-degree sexual assault of a child

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is in jail for first-degree sexual assault after he reportedly sexually abused a young girl multiple times over the course of three months.

Lincoln Police said on Wednesday the victim, who is over the age of 12, approached a School Resource Officer and said she was being sexually assaulted by an adult.

The SRO contacted LPD and the Child Advocacy Center, and investigators spoke to the victim, who said that James Grant, 37, had sexually assaulted her multiple times between August and October.

Investigators talked to Grant and developed probable cause that he was responsible for the crime, and he was arrested for first-degree sexual assault of a child.

