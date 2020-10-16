Champions crowned at State Softball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Papillion-La Vista, Omaha Skutt, and GACC were crowned state champions at the 2020 NSAA Softball Tournament on Friday. The Monarchs won the Class A title while completing a perfect 36-0 seaon. Papillion-La Vista, in fact, has won 72 consecutive games dating back to its 2019 title run. On Friday, the Monarchs were dominant in a 12-0 run-rule victory over North Platte.

In Class B, top-seeded Omaha Skutt defeated Hastings 8-4 for the championship.

GACC completed a remarkable rally through the elimination bracket to capture the Class C title. The Bluejays won six consecutive games at state after dropping its tournament opener. GACC routed Kearney Catholic 12-0 in the winner-take-all final.

