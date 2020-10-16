Advertisement

Champions crowned at State Softball

Papillion-La Vista is the 2020 NSAA Class A State Softball Champion.
Papillion-La Vista is the 2020 NSAA Class A State Softball Champion.(Courtesy: WOWT)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Papillion-La Vista, Omaha Skutt, and GACC were crowned state champions at the 2020 NSAA Softball Tournament on Friday. The Monarchs won the Class A title while completing a perfect 36-0 seaon. Papillion-La Vista, in fact, has won 72 consecutive games dating back to its 2019 title run. On Friday, the Monarchs were dominant in a 12-0 run-rule victory over North Platte.

In Class B, top-seeded Omaha Skutt defeated Hastings 8-4 for the championship.

GACC completed a remarkable rally through the elimination bracket to capture the Class C title. The Bluejays won six consecutive games at state after dropping its tournament opener. GACC routed Kearney Catholic 12-0 in the winner-take-all final.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

Sports Overtime: Week 8 (Oct. 16)

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Highlights and scores from Week 8 of the high school football season (Oct. 16).

Sports

HS Boys State Tennis

Updated: 1 hour ago
Highlights of the Boys State Tennis Championships

Sports

Lincoln Southwest wins boys state tennis championship

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Led by the doubles team of Dylan Thompson and Jack Shaffer, Lincoln Southwest won the 2020 NSAA Boys State Tennis championship.

Sports

State Softball Scoreboard

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Highlights and scores from the 2020 NSAA State Softball Championships.

Latest News

Sports

Weeping Water wins, Columbus falls on the road

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Dan Corey
Weeping Water moves to 6-1 with an impressive win at Palmyra

Sports

Columbus falls on road, Weeping Water tops Palmyra

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

HS Softball Highlights (Oct.15)

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Starting quarterback decision coming “very soon”

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick says the Huskers will decide on a starting quarterback "very soon."

Sports

VIDEO: Huskers practice highlights

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Video of Nebraska football practice as the Huskers near the end of fall camp.

Sports

VIDEO: Nebraska football practice

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
Highlights from Nebraska football practice as the Huskers near the end of fall camp.