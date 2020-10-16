Children’s Business Fair promotes young entrepreneurs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Acton Children’s Business Fair encourages kids to make their own businesses.

Dozens have registered for an event this weekend including a team of 10-year-olds who’ve been working for weeks on their products.

Kaytana and Evelyn’s creative process is unorthodox, fast-paced, and at times downright messy.

“The art business is abstract art that we do together,” said Kaytana Neuman. “And some of them we do at the same place just different times.”

The pair have created Kay and Eve’s Art. Complete with branding made with the help of some tech-savvy relatives.

“I’m hoping to sell at least almost half of our paintings,” said Evelyn Hiller. “That’s the thing I most want to accomplish.”

Their booth will feature art they have been making for weeks.

Using techniques they’ve learned from watching videos, grandparents, and just from their own imaginations.

“When you keep doing something that you know you do it and you know what to expect its not as fun, as doing let’s paint this and it turns out something you didn’t know and it goes completely different but it’s a lot cooler than you were imagining,” said Neuman.

Come Saturday they both have sales goals but more importantly, they hope other kids their age will see the joy in just being creative.

“To get their eyes off the screen and actually enjoy the world,” said Hiller.

Lincoln’s Acton Children’s Business Fair will be this Saturday from two to four at Peter Pan Park.

It’s a marketplace for entrepreneurs age five to 16 and will host up to 40 booths.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.