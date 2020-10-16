Advertisement

Children’s Business Fair promotes young entrepreneurs

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Acton Children’s Business Fair encourages kids to make their own businesses.

Dozens have registered for an event this weekend including a team of 10-year-olds who’ve been working for weeks on their products.

Kaytana and Evelyn’s creative process is unorthodox, fast-paced, and at times downright messy.

“The art business is abstract art that we do together,” said Kaytana Neuman. “And some of them we do at the same place just different times.”

The pair have created Kay and Eve’s Art. Complete with branding made with the help of some tech-savvy relatives.

“I’m hoping to sell at least almost half of our paintings,” said Evelyn Hiller. “That’s the thing I most want to accomplish.”

Their booth will feature art they have been making for weeks.

Using techniques they’ve learned from watching videos, grandparents, and just from their own imaginations.

“When you keep doing something that you know you do it and you know what to expect its not as fun, as doing let’s paint this and it turns out something you didn’t know and it goes completely different but it’s a lot cooler than you were imagining,” said Neuman.

Come Saturday they both have sales goals but more importantly, they hope other kids their age will see the joy in just being creative.

“To get their eyes off the screen and actually enjoy the world,” said Hiller.

Lincoln’s Acton Children’s Business Fair will be this Saturday from two to four at Peter Pan Park.

It’s a marketplace for entrepreneurs age five to 16 and will host up to 40 booths.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UNL uses "mechanical stomachs" to reduce food waste

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

University of Nebraska uses ‘mechanical stomachs’ to reduce campus waste

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
Two biodigesters on the University of Nebraska campus are making big impacts on the amount of food waste UNL puts out.

News

Starting quarterback decision coming “very soon”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick says the Huskers will decide on a starting quarterback "very soon."

Forecast

A “Frosty” Start To Your Friday Forecast...

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
The growing season could be threatened for the local area as FREEZE WARNINGS and FROST ADVISORIES are posted for much for central and eastern Nebraska from late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Latest News

News

CDC: Nearly 40 percent increase in mental health concerns during pandemic, local resources to help

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
The CDC found a nearly 40 percent increase with mental health concerns during the pandemic.

News

A doctor’s recommendations for handling Husker games and Halloween

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
With Halloween and the first Husker Football game this month, doctors say it’s more important than ever to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

News

’It’s time to update our Constitution’: Banning all forms of slavery on Nebraska’s ballot

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Nebraska will see an amendment involving slavery on their ballots this November.

News

Sasse criticizes Trump, says he fears ‘Republican bloodbath’ in town hall recording

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
In the roughly 9-minute recording, which was posted to Youtube Wednesday, Sasse also says he is “looking at the possibility of a Republican bloodbath,” when it comes to the U.S. Senate and the 2020 General Election.

News

Lincoln has 33rd death from COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Another Lincoln resident has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 33.

News

Lincoln Southeast football and volleyball games cancelled for coronavirus concerns

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Lincoln Southeast varsity volleyball and football games scheduled for Thursday night are cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.