Cool Finish to the Week, Some Weekend Snow Possible?

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in place across central and eastern Nebraska to start Friday, so you’ll want to bundle up as you head out the door on Friday morning as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s to lower and middle 30s across the area.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in place through Friday morning.
Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in place through Friday morning.(KOLN)

By Friday afternoon, mostly to partly sunny skies are expected with seasonally cool afternoon temperatures. Highs on Friday could do a few degrees better than Thursday, reaching the upper 50s to upper 60s across the state with west winds at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Seasonally cool weather expected on Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s.
Seasonally cool weather expected on Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s.(KOLN)

Keep a close eye on the weekend forecast as some we’ll see some big ups and downs this weekend. Saturday looks mainly dry with mostly sunny and warmer weather. Highs should reach the upper 60s to low 70s with breezy south and southwest winds before another strong cold front blasts through the state Saturday evening into Sunday. Behind the front, rain and snow showers are possible across the state with the potential for some light snow accumulations.

Some light snow is possible Saturday night into early Sunday across the state as cold air filters into the state.
Some light snow is possible Saturday night into early Sunday across the state as cold air filters into the state.(KOLN)

If we do manage to see some snow, it would likely come overnight Saturday into very early Sunday. Any snow would melt very quickly as ground temperatures are still well above freezing. By Sunday afternoon behind the front, it will be cold and breezy with highs in the 40s and wind chills likely into the 30s and low 40s through most of the day.

