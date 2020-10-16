Advertisement

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do with the family this weekend, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has you covered with Friday Fast Facts.

A Night For Hope

This is a night of music, food trucks, stories and global impact for the disadvantaged. Together they celebrate the impact God has had through The Hope Venture. This year, they are excited to announce that it will be their first- ever drive-in Night For Hope! So, grab a ticket, fill up your car with friends and family, then meet them for an epic (socially distant) Night For Hope.

Friday 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $30 per car

More info: HERE

Spooktacular at Branched Oak

Branched Oak State Recreation Area will host its annual Spooktacular event with a few modifications this year. KiddIe Oak Creek Campground (Area 4) will host its annual campground- decorating contest. People are invited to drive through the campground to see the Halloween decorations on display at campsites.

Saturday 12-11:30 p.m.; Park entry permit required

More info: HERE

Derrick Davis: An Evening of Broadway

Derrick Davis returns to the Lied following his unforgettable performance as The Phantom in the 25th anniversary tour of Phantom of the Opera in 2019. He is a dynamic and passionate performer whose exciting career has also included starring as Mufasa in the U.S. Tour of Disney’s The Lion King and leading performances in The Lion King and Carousel on Broadway.

Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m.; $14-16

More info: HERE

Eek at the Creek

Camp Creek Threshers proudly presents the 2nd Annual Eek at the Creek. This is a free family-friend Iy Trunk or Treat event. Costumes and masks are encouraged, but not required. Please bring your own treat bags.

Saturday 5-7 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Nebraska Sports Council 2020 Virtual Pumpkin Run

Kids of all ages anywhere and everywhere are invited to participate virtually in the 19th Annual Pumpkin Run by running one mile in a safe location of their choosing. Participants will receive a Pumpkin Run T-shirt and finisher medal, which will be mailed to participants after October 24. Once you complete your mile, post a photo on Facebook and tag the Pumpkin Run Facebook page for a chance to win one of multiple gift cards.

Anytime between October 18-24; $20 per registration

More info: HERE

Latest News

Forecast

Cool Finish to the Week, Some Weekend Snow Possible?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cold start to Friday with seasonally cool temperatures by Friday afternoon. Some weekend snow is possible across the state.

News

Children’s Business Fair promotes young entrepreneurs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
Dozens have registered for an event this weekend including a team of 10-year-olds who’ve been working for weeks on their products.

News

UNL uses "mechanical stomachs" to reduce food waste

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

University of Nebraska uses ‘mechanical stomachs’ to reduce campus waste

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
Two biodigesters on the University of Nebraska campus are making big impacts on the amount of food waste UNL puts out.

News

Starting quarterback decision coming “very soon”

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick says the Huskers will decide on a starting quarterback "very soon."

Forecast

A “Frosty” Start To Your Friday Forecast...

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
The growing season could be threatened for the local area as FREEZE WARNINGS and FROST ADVISORIES are posted for much for central and eastern Nebraska from late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

News

CDC: Nearly 40 percent increase in mental health concerns during pandemic, local resources to help

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
The CDC found a nearly 40 percent increase with mental health concerns during the pandemic.

News

A doctor’s recommendations for handling Husker games and Halloween

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
With Halloween and the first Husker Football game this month, doctors say it’s more important than ever to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

News

’It’s time to update our Constitution’: Banning all forms of slavery on Nebraska’s ballot

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Nebraska will see an amendment involving slavery on their ballots this November.

News

Sasse criticizes Trump, says he fears ‘Republican bloodbath’ in town hall recording

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
In the roughly 9-minute recording, which was posted to Youtube Wednesday, Sasse also says he is “looking at the possibility of a Republican bloodbath,” when it comes to the U.S. Senate and the 2020 General Election.