Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do with the family this weekend, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has you covered with Friday Fast Facts.

A Night For Hope

This is a night of music, food trucks, stories and global impact for the disadvantaged. Together they celebrate the impact God has had through The Hope Venture. This year, they are excited to announce that it will be their first- ever drive-in Night For Hope! So, grab a ticket, fill up your car with friends and family, then meet them for an epic (socially distant) Night For Hope.

Friday 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $30 per car

More info: HERE

Spooktacular at Branched Oak

Branched Oak State Recreation Area will host its annual Spooktacular event with a few modifications this year. KiddIe Oak Creek Campground (Area 4) will host its annual campground- decorating contest. People are invited to drive through the campground to see the Halloween decorations on display at campsites.

Saturday 12-11:30 p.m.; Park entry permit required

More info: HERE

Derrick Davis: An Evening of Broadway

Derrick Davis returns to the Lied following his unforgettable performance as The Phantom in the 25th anniversary tour of Phantom of the Opera in 2019. He is a dynamic and passionate performer whose exciting career has also included starring as Mufasa in the U.S. Tour of Disney’s The Lion King and leading performances in The Lion King and Carousel on Broadway.

Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m.; $14-16

More info: HERE

Eek at the Creek

Camp Creek Threshers proudly presents the 2nd Annual Eek at the Creek. This is a free family-friend Iy Trunk or Treat event. Costumes and masks are encouraged, but not required. Please bring your own treat bags.

Saturday 5-7 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Nebraska Sports Council 2020 Virtual Pumpkin Run

Kids of all ages anywhere and everywhere are invited to participate virtually in the 19th Annual Pumpkin Run by running one mile in a safe location of their choosing. Participants will receive a Pumpkin Run T-shirt and finisher medal, which will be mailed to participants after October 24. Once you complete your mile, post a photo on Facebook and tag the Pumpkin Run Facebook page for a chance to win one of multiple gift cards.

Anytime between October 18-24; $20 per registration

More info: HERE

