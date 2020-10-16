Advertisement

Lincoln non-profits continue to see decreased donations as pandemic continues

(KOLNKGIN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 16, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a time when the city is relying on non-profits even more to help meet growing needs, those non-profits aren’t getting the support they normally do. With the pandemic, monetary donations are continuing to stay down, making it harder for those organizations to keep giving.

One of those non-profits, is the Lincoln Food Fort. They provide meals and educational enrichment to kids in three neighborhoods each week, they do it all with donations.

“Every dollar makes a difference,” Michaela Akridge, the executive director for Food Fort said.

Right now, those donations are hard to come by.

“Because everybody is in a tight spot,” Akridge said.

At the same time, need has been higher than ever.

“Pre-pandemic times, we were average around 150-200 youth a week, but within just a few weeks we were serving upwards of 300-400 people and families,” she said.

They’re not the only ones. The Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln, which provides an after-school program and other opportunities for youth has also seen a 25% drop in donors.

“We’re in an election year, in the middle of a pandemic,” Kimberly Goins, executive director for the Boys and Girls Club said.

She said they’d be worse off, too, if it wasn’t for smart moves made by their board.

“We’re asking people for more money, writing more grants,” Goins said.

But she said they’ve had to tighten their purse strings at a time when they’re needed by more kids.

“If there’s a kid that needs help, we’re going to help them,” Goins said.

Both organizations said there are more ways to get involved that aren’t financially.

“It’s your time sometimes that you’re able to give,” Akridge said.

Akridge said they could use volunteers to help prepare meals or gather food for holiday meals. Goins said Boys and Girls Club could use volunteers to help kids with homework virtually.

Find out how to get involved at each non-profit here and here.

