Lincoln security guard holds man at gunpoint for trespassing at antique store

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested 36-year-old Timothy Barnhart, of Texas, after he was caught trespassing by a security guard at the Aardvark Antique Mall Wednesday morning.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a security guard at the antique mall caught Barnhart walking among the campers in the self-storage area of the business wearing all black. This area is surrounded by seven-foot fences and several no trespassing signs.

Bonkiewicz said the security guard chased Barnhart, then held him at gunpoint until the guard was able to put Barnhart in handcuffs.

When police arrived, Barnhart was searched. They found a backpack containing a pry bar, bolt cutters, screw drivers, a flash light and an empty duffel bag.

Barnhart was arrested for possession of burglars tools and second degree criminal trespassing.

