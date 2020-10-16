Advertisement

Lincoln security guard holds man at gunpoint for trespassing at antique store

36-year-old Timothy Barnhart of Texas
36-year-old Timothy Barnhart of Texas(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested 36-year-old Timothy Barnhart, of Texas, after he was caught trespassing by a security guard at the Aardvark Antique Mall Wednesday morning.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a security guard at the antique mall caught Barnhart walking among the campers in the self-storage area of the business wearing all black. This area is surrounded by seven-foot fences and several no trespassing signs.

Bonkiewicz said the security guard chased Barnhart, then held him at gunpoint until the guard was able to put Barnhart in handcuffs.

When police arrived, Barnhart was searched. They found a backpack containing a pry bar, bolt cutters, screw drivers, a flash light and an empty duffel bag.

Barnhart was arrested for possession of burglars tools and second degree criminal trespassing.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

37-year-old arrested for first-degree sexual assault of a child

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A Lincoln man is in jail for first-degree sexual assault after he reportedly sexually abused a young girl multiple times over the course of three months.

News

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle near 60th and Normal Boulevard on Friday morning.

News

Reach to Recovery program helps breast cancer fighters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
From the moment of diagnosis, through surgery and treatment, Reach to Recovery volunteers are there every step of the way.

News

Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

Cool Finish to the Week, Some Weekend Snow Possible?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cold start to Friday with seasonally cool temperatures by Friday afternoon. Some weekend snow is possible across the state.

News

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Shawver
Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau

News

Children’s Business Fair promotes young entrepreneurs

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
Dozens have registered for an event this weekend including a team of 10-year-olds who’ve been working for weeks on their products.

News

UNL uses "mechanical stomachs" to reduce food waste

Updated: 11 hours ago