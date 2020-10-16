Lincoln Southwest wins boys state tennis championship
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Southwest won the Class A boys tennis championship behind a trio of third-place finishes and a gold-medal performance at #2 doubles. Dylan Thompson and Jack Shaffer teamed up to win their bracket at Tranquility Park in Omaha. Other LSW medal winners include: Grady Works (3rd place, #1 singles), Markus Rutledge (3rd place, #2 singles), and Samuel Johnson/Jacob Balfany (3rd place #1 doubles).
As a team, Lincoln Southwest totaled 42.5 points, edging Lincoln East for the title.
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.