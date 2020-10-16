Advertisement

LPD officer assaulted twice in two hours

Arrested for Assault
Arrested for Assault(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted by two different suspects twice in two hours on Thursday.

LPD said around 8 a.m. Thursday officers were sent to the 2500 Block of Ammon on an assault in progress.

Police contacted several victims who said they woke up to Jessica Hofmann, 30, breaking objects in the home.

Hofmann reportedly assaulted two men in the home in front of her 2-year-old child.

As officers put her in custody, she kicked one of the officers in the leg, and then spit in her face.

Hofmann was arrested for assault on an officer, two counts of assault, child abuse, and resisting arrest.

Roughly an hour later, the same officer responded to a report of an individual walking in traffic near N 48th and Adams Street.

Officers contacted Gabriel Golightly, 24, who had a knife in his hands and demanded officers shoot him.

After de-escalating the situation, officers placed him into custody. As they were doing that, he became combative and spit in the face of the same officer who had previously been assaulted.

Golightly was arrested for assault on a police officer.

