LPD searching for suspects in Casey’s burglary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As a business owner, there’s only so much you can do to protect your property, but for burglars in Lincoln, your efforts may not be enough to stop them from destroying your business.

The surveillance video above shows that.

It’s from Monday, Sept. 14 around 1:30 a.m. at the Casey’s gas station near 40th and Adams Streets.

“Upon arrival, it was learned that entry had been made into the store and numerous items including alcohol and tobacco products were taken,” said Becky Keller with the Lincoln Police Department.

The suspects got in by smashing the front door.

Police believe there were three men involved, either in their late teens or early 20′s.

Keller told 10/11, “Cameras also captured, just previous to the event, a silver-colored Pontiac Grand Prix in the parking lot that could be the vehicle they arrived in.”

This gas station isn’t the only one getting hit around the Capital City. Burglaries like this are happening at smoke shops, too.

In 2019, Lincoln Police say 200 businesses were burglarized.

So far in 2020, there’s been 226. That’s a 13% jump.

Digging a little deeper, in 2019, two of those businesses impacted were from smash and grabs.

In mid-October of 2020, that number’s at ten.

“This and other cases are a great reminder to these kind of business owners to make sure you’re taking extra precautions to lock up and secure items as best possible to prevent such burglaries,” Keller said.

LPD is asking anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or leave an anonymous tip using THIS LINK.

