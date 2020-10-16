Advertisement

Nebraska Governor issues new Directed Health Measure

Statewide Changes Effective Wednesday, Oct 21
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a new Directed Health Measure for the state that goes into effect Wednesday, Oct. 21 - Nov. 30.

“We need to have a renewed emphasis that we are slowing the spread of the virus,” said Gov. Ricketts. “As I said, it pains me to put these measures in place to restrain personal liberty. However, it is important that we don’t become like Italy and not be able to provide that care for people who show up to the hospital system.”

Elective Procedures/Surgeries

In order to continue elective procedures, hospitals must maintain at least 10% of their staffed general and staffed ICU beds as reserve capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals must continue to accept and treat COVID-19 patients and must not transfer COVID-19 patients to create capacity for elective procedures.

Bars & Restaurants

Patrons will be required to be seated while on premise unless they are placing an order, using the restroom, or playing games.

100% of rated occupancy continues.

Maximum of eight (8) individuals in a party (groups larger than eight (8) will need to split into multiple tables).

Gatherings

INDOOR Gatherings will be limited to 50% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 10,000). (A reduction from the 75% in effect now.)

OUTDOOR Gatherings will remain at 100% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 10,000).

Gatherings include but are not limited to Indoor or Outdoor Arenas, Indoor or Outdoor Auctions, Stadiums, Tracks, Fairgrounds, Festivals, Zoos, Auditoriums, Large Event Conference Rooms, Meeting Halls, Indoor Theaters, Libraries, Swimming Pools, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space.

Groups shall be no larger than eight (8) individuals.

Plans for reopening or expanding to new capacity limits must be submitted to the local health departments and approved for all indoor and outdoor locations/venues that hold 500 or more individuals (1,000 or more in counties over 500,000 population) before reopening is permitted. The reopening plan must contain planned number of guests, how the location will meet social distancing guidelines, and sanitation guidelines.

Wedding & Funeral Reception Venues

Maximum of eight (8) individuals in a party (groups larger than eight (8) will need to split into multiple tables).

100% of rated occupancy continues.

Limited dances or other social events requiring guests to gather outside of their respective tables in guidance.

