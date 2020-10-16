Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle near 60th and Normal Boulevard on Friday morning.

The call came in around 8 a.m.

LPD said the vehicle was turning right and didn’t see the pedestrian.

The person hit is in critical condition, according to LPD.

Details are limited but more information will be provided when it becomes available.

