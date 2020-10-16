Advertisement

Rain and Snow Possible This Weekend

By Brandon Rector
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will move through the area Saturday so the second half of the weekend will be colder than the first half. An upper level disturbance should move through the region late Saturday into early Sunday. There is a chance of rain and snow. Some areas could see very light snowfall accumulation.

The cold front should be through Nebraska and Northern Kansas by mid to late afternoon Saturday. High temperatures will range from the mid 50s in part of Northern Nebraska to the low 70s Southeastern Nebraska. It looks to be breezy with winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph behind the cold front. That wind speed and direction is expected to continue into the night Saturday before decreasing to 5 to 15 and becoming north-northeast Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 40s across most of the area.

Cold air will be moving into Northern Nebraska by late afternoon.
Cold air will be moving into Northern Nebraska by late afternoon.(KOLN)

During the day Saturday it should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, then partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night. An upper level disturbance looks to move into the area and bring us a chance of rain becoming a rain/snow mix or all snow. The best chance of precipitation will be along and north of Interstate 80. The best chance of seeing accumulating snowfall looks to be in parts of Northern and Western Nebraska. In order to see accumulating snow, it has to get cold enough to change rain to snow and then that snow must overcome ground temperatures that are still warm. At this time, snowfall accumulation of a trace to 1″ is possible.

Snowfall potential this weekend will be mainly along and north of Interstate 80.
Snowfall potential this weekend will be mainly along and north of Interstate 80.(KOLN)

Below average temperatures are expected for much of next week. There are several small chances of precipitation due to occasional upper level disturbances possibly moving through the region. The best chance of rain may be Thursday with a cold front moving across the area.

