Weeping Water wins, Columbus falls on the road

On Thursday night, Weeping Water won big on the road while Columbus fell to Bellevue West
By Dan Corey
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

(Scores Courtesy: NSAA)

Bellevue West 56, Columbus 28

Dundy County Stratton 54, Cambridge 8

Freeman 52, Johnson County Central 26

Fullerton 80, Nebraska Lutheran 26

Loomis 54, Brady 28

Lourdes Central Catholic 54, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 24

Lutheran High Northeast 16, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 8

Mullen 50, Maxwell 14

North Central 38, West Holt 7

Omaha Brownell Talbot 56, Conestoga 22

Osmond 30, Elgin Public/Pope John 26

Paxton 63, Minatare 34

Red Cloud 24, Pawnee City 13

Shelby-Rising City 52, East Butler 20

Sutherland 56, Bayard 30

