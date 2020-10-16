Weeping Water wins, Columbus falls on the road
On Thursday night, Weeping Water won big on the road while Columbus fell to Bellevue West
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -
(Scores Courtesy: NSAA)
Bellevue West 56, Columbus 28
Dundy County Stratton 54, Cambridge 8
Freeman 52, Johnson County Central 26
Fullerton 80, Nebraska Lutheran 26
Loomis 54, Brady 28
Lourdes Central Catholic 54, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 24
Lutheran High Northeast 16, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 8
Mullen 50, Maxwell 14
North Central 38, West Holt 7
Omaha Brownell Talbot 56, Conestoga 22
Osmond 30, Elgin Public/Pope John 26
Paxton 63, Minatare 34
Red Cloud 24, Pawnee City 13
Shelby-Rising City 52, East Butler 20
Sutherland 56, Bayard 30
