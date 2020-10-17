Fire in Clay County damages major farm equipment

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - State authorities are investigating a Clay County fire that damaged major farm equipment. The State Fire Marshal said a fire early Thursday morning destroyed a combine, a tractor and two semi-trailers loaded with corn.

Firefighters were called to a field about two miles west of Sutton, but were unable to save the equipment.

The Fire Marshal said about an acre and a half of the corn field was also burned, but there were no injuries.

