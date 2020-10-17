Advertisement

Calif. teacher calls 911 after man breaks into students’ home

By KOVR Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALT, Calif. (KOVR) - A California mother is thankful for her children’s teacher who sprung into action when a man broke into their home during their remote school day.

“My kids are like completely terrified right now,” Reyna Luna. “They said that a guy opened the window and went inside the house.”

Their teacher, Jennifer Peterson, makes a habit to wait until every student logs off before she does too. When two of her students didn’t, she knew something was wrong.

“I was just watching their faces, and I can see their faces go from concern to actual panic,” Peterson said.

The man reportedly came through the front side window before the kids saw running through the house. The man allegedly then said he didn’t want to steal or break anything before he ran out the back door.

“They kept saying ‘help us, help us,’ and calling out to me,” Peterson said. She called 911 and remained online with the kids until authorities arrived.

Luna calls Peterson a hero, though Peterson says her instincts as a parent took over.

Copyright 2020 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD responds to assault and armed robbery

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Lincoln Police responded to an assault and armed robbery on Friday. The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. at a residence near 27th and O Street.

National

Patriots back to work, Jaguars work remotely after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Jaguars said Saturday that a practice squad player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Class A, 8-Man Football Playoff Brackets

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The NSAA released playoff brackets for Class A, D1, and D2 with first-round games scheduled for next week.

News

Portion of Pioneers Boulevard to close Monday for railroad repairs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Pioneers Boulevard between Nebraska Highway 2 and South Sixth Street will be closed for railroad crossing reconstruction and signal replacement beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.

Latest News

National

Calif. teacher calls 911 after man breaks into students’ home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A California mother is thankful for her children’s teacher who sprung into action when a man broke into their home during their remote school day.

National

Suspect in teacher’s beheading in France was Chechen teen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office says authorities investigating the horrific killing of the teacher on Friday have also arrested nine suspects.

National

Suspect arrest in zoo lemur theft

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Police say a suspect arrested in connection to theft of a lemur at the San Francisco Zoo.

National

An 18-year-old born in Moscow has been identified as the main suspect behind Friday's Paris attack

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
An 18-year-old born in Moscow has been identified as the main suspect behind Friday's Paris attack.

National

Michigan woman travels 300 miles to vote

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WXYZ Staff
94-year-old Mildred Madison has not missed the chance to vote since she was 21.

National

An elderly woman travels hundreds of miles to vote in this year's election

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
An elderly woman travels hundreds of miles to vote in this year's election