Light Snow, Cold Weather Expected into Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 'Tis the season, but some areas of light snow are possible late Saturday night and into very early on Sunday morning as a cold front will send temperatures tumbling into the day on Sunday.

Colder air will continue to filter into the area behind a cold front that’s pushed through the state on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to fall into the lower 20s to middle 30s overnight and into early on Sunday morning.

Temperatures into Sunday morning will bottom out anywhere from the lower 20s to middle 30s for most of the state. (KOLN)

Behind the front, some upper level energy is expected to move through the area which should lead to widespread areas of precipitation by late Saturday. As temperatures fall, rain is expected to changeover to snow Saturday night into the overnight hours on Sunday. Some light snowfall accumulations will be possible, mainly along and north of I-80 into early on Sunday morning. Keep in mind, ground temperatures this time of year are still well above freezing so snow will have to overcome ground temperatures to really start to accumulate which will likely take some time. Snowfall amounts could be up to an inch or two in far northwestern Nebraska, otherwise it should stay light with just a trace to a few tenths of an inch possible for most locations.

Light snow is possible overnight into early on Sunday across northern Nebraska. The best chance for an inch or two of snow is likely in northwestern Nebraska. (KOLN)

For Lincoln, mainly light rain is expected late tonight into early Sunday with 0.10″ to 0.25″ of moisture possible. Some light snow could possibly mix in towards early Sunday morning, but no snow accumulation is expected. That being said, don’t be surprised to see a few snowflakes if you’re out and about early on Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, cloudy and cold weather is expected across the state behind the front. High temperatures will be well below average with highs only reaching the upper 30s to upper 40s for most of the state. Variable winds at 5 to 15 MPH will make it feel even colder.

Look for a cold Sunday with highs only reaching the upper 30s to upper 40s by Sunday afternoon under cloudy skies. (KOLN)

