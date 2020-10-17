LPD responds to assault and armed robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to an assault and armed robbery on Friday. The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. at a residence near 27th and O Street.

According to LPD, a man attempted to get rent money owed to him by a female acquaintance. The acquaintance claimed that she had the money at her residence and took the man to the location.

When the man arrived at the residence a third individual, a man armed with a hand gun, robbed him and took his cash, cellphone, wallet and car keys.

This is an ongoing investigation.

