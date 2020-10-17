Advertisement

LPD responds to assault and armed robbery

Schools in Erie were placed on lockdown Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.
Schools in Erie were placed on lockdown Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.(MGN Image)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to an assault and armed robbery on Friday. The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. at a residence near 27th and O Street.

According to LPD, a man attempted to get rent money owed to him by a female acquaintance. The acquaintance claimed that she had the money at her residence and took the man to the location.

When the man arrived at the residence a third individual, a man armed with a hand gun, robbed him and took his cash, cellphone, wallet and car keys.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Class A, 8-Man Football Playoff Brackets

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The NSAA released playoff brackets for Class A, D1, and D2 with first-round games scheduled for next week.

News

Portion of Pioneers Boulevard to close Monday for railroad repairs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Pioneers Boulevard between Nebraska Highway 2 and South Sixth Street will be closed for railroad crossing reconstruction and signal replacement beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.

News

Fire in Clay County damages major farm equipment

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
State authorities are investigating a Clay County fire that damaged major farm equipment.

High School

Sports Overtime: Week 8 (Oct. 16)

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Highlights and scores from Week 8 of the high school football season (Oct. 16).

Latest News

News

New license allows bars, restaurants to expand; limited city resources mean taking turns

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
We are a little over a week away from the first Husker football game, and 15 days from their home opener against Wisconsin. The season will have a different feel, with no fans in the stands. Now businesses across the area are finding new ways to accommodate fans.

Forecast

Rain and Snow Possible This Weekend

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
A cold front will move through the area Saturday so the second half of the weekend will be colder than the first half. An upper level disturbance should move through the region late Saturday into early Sunday. There is a chance of rain and snow. Some areas could see very light snowfall accumulation.

News

LPD searching for suspects in Casey’s burglary

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
It happened Monday, September 14 around 1:30 a.m. at the Casey’s near 40th and Adams Streets.

News

Lincoln non-profits continue to see decreased donations as pandemic continues

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
In a time when the city is relying on non-profits even more to help meet growing needs, those non-profits aren’t getting the support they normally do.

News

COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at high risk; two COVID-19 deaths confirmed by LLCHD

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Breaking News

Nebraska Governor issues new Directed Health Measure

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The New DHM goes into effect Wednesday, Oct. 21.