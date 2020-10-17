Advertisement

Michigan woman travels 300 miles to vote

By WXYZ Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 94-year-old Michigan woman went more than the extra mile to vote in this year’s election.

In fact, Mildred Madison traveled over 300 miles to make sure her vote was counted.

“Vote, but know who you are voting for and why,” she said.

Madison has never missed the chance to vote in any election since she was 21 years old.

She was married at 17 and has four children, but that never slowed her down.

Madison has spent her life devoted to improving the community. She has volunteered at her children’s school and became the president of the League of Women Voters in Cleveland and Detroit.

She even ran for office herself.

“When I found out my councilman was not doing what he was supposed to do, I ran against him and I became a council-person,” Madison said.

In 2006, she worked to help improve the absentee ballot process in her community.

“Women, especially black women, were the last ones that got the chance to vote,” she said.

Madison is staying with family in a suburb of Chicago and when she did not receive her absentee ballot, she asked her son to drive her to Detroit so that she could vote.

Madison is working on a memoir and wants to open the Mildred Madison Center for Civic Engagement to inspire young adults to vote.

Copyright 2020 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

An elderly woman travels hundreds of miles to vote in this year's election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
An elderly woman travels hundreds of miles to vote in this year's election

National

Rhonda Fleming, film star of ’40s and ’50s, dies at 97

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rhonda Fleming, a Hollywood star of the 1940s and 1950s famed for her fiery red hair, has died at 97.

National Politics

GOP senator mispronounces Kamala Harris’ name at Trump rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Sen. David Perdue mocked Kamala Harris, his Senate colleague and the Democratic vice presidential nominee, by repeatedly mispronouncing her name at a Georgia rally for President Donald Trump.

National Politics

Sen. David Perdue mispronounces Sen. Kamala Harris' name

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Sen. David Perdue mispronounces Sen. Kamala Harris' name at Georgia rally.

Latest News

News

Fire in Clay County damages major farm equipment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
State authorities are investigating a Clay County fire that damaged major farm equipment.

High School

Sports Overtime: Week 8 (Oct. 16)

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Highlights and scores from Week 8 of the high school football season (Oct. 16).

News

New license allows bars, restaurants to expand; limited city resources mean taking turns

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
We are a little over a week away from the first Husker football game, and 15 days from their home opener against Wisconsin. The season will have a different feel, with no fans in the stands. Now businesses across the area are finding new ways to accommodate fans.

Forecast

Rain and Snow Possible This Weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
A cold front will move through the area Saturday so the second half of the weekend will be colder than the first half. An upper level disturbance should move through the region late Saturday into early Sunday. There is a chance of rain and snow. Some areas could see very light snowfall accumulation.

National

Record avalanche of early votes transforms the 2020 election

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans' rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

National

Tommy Lee says he’ll leave the US if Trump is reelected

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Mötley Crüe drummer said he’s not up for four more years of President Donald Trump.