Advertisement

New license allows bars, restaurants to expand; limited city resources mean taking turns

New SDL allows bars, restaurants to expand onto the street; but with limited city resources, three main areas will have to take turns
New SDL allows bars, restaurants to expand onto the street; but with limited city resources, three main areas will have to take turns(Madison Pitsch)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska football is a little over a week away from the game, and 15 days from their home opener against Wisconsin. The season will have a different feel, with no fans in the stands. Now businesses across the area are finding new ways to accommodate fans.

This year, during home games three main areas will get a Special Designated Licenses, or SDLs. These licenses allow them to serve alcohol outside of the footprint of their building. But due to limited city resources, these three places will be on a rotating schedule.

“We’re a music venue. It’s really impacted our revenues, we’re down 90%, over 90%," said Scott Hatfield, owner of Duffy’s Tavern. "It’s been really unbelievable. It’s been a very difficult time”

The changes to the SDL requirements allow the Haymarket, Canopy Street, and 14th Street between “O” and “P” to serve alcohol outside their buildings. It’s similar to the city’s dine-out plan that has been in place.

“We know that when people are outside, they’re safer than in enclosed, confined indoor spaces, so we’re trying our best to support safe activity on these game days,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

But with an SDL comes two main requirements; that you have off-duty police and traffic control. Due to limited resources, these three main areas will have to alternate weekly.

“We don’t have an infinite supply of off-duty officers," said Mayor Gaylor Baird. "That said, we’re working to create a fair process to apply for that support.”

“The idea was to mitigate risk for us, for me, for my staff and for my customers," said Hatfield. "I thought that was the idea behind the city council’s decision to allow this. To allow it in one neighborhood, but not allow it six or so blocks away seems odd.”

The timing of the rotation, Hatfield said, isn’t great either.

“It looks like they’re going to offer that to the venues in the Haymarket, but not offer it to the venues on 14th St. on Halloween, which is extremely disappointing,” said Hatfield. Halloween is one of the busiest nights before the weather starts getting colder.

Hatfield is uncertain whether the rotation will help make up their 90 percent drop in income.

“We are not on the first two weeks," said Hatfield. "We’re on the third week. It’s not the city’s job to pick winners and losers on this deal. We need a place to put people, we need a place to put people safely.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain and Snow Possible This Weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
A cold front will move through the area Saturday so the second half of the weekend will be colder than the first half. An upper level disturbance should move through the region late Saturday into early Sunday. There is a chance of rain and snow. Some areas could see very light snowfall accumulation.

News

LPD searching for suspects in Casey’s burglary

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
It happened Monday, September 14 around 1:30 a.m. at the Casey’s near 40th and Adams Streets.

News

Lincoln non-profits continue to see decreased donations as pandemic continues

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
In a time when the city is relying on non-profits even more to help meet growing needs, those non-profits aren’t getting the support they normally do.

News

COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at high risk; two COVID-19 deaths confirmed by LLCHD

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Latest News

Breaking News

Nebraska Governor issues new Directed Health Measure

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The New DHM goes into effect Wednesday, Oct. 21.

News

Gov. Ricketts explains new DHM for Nebraska

Updated: 7 hours ago
"I know everyone is tired of the pandemic, tired of wearing masks, avoiding crowds... but we still have the virus in our communities."

Forecast

Cool Finish to the Week, Some Weekend Snow Possible?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cold start to Friday with seasonally cool temperatures by Friday afternoon. Some weekend snow is possible across the state.

News

LPD officer assaulted twice in two hours

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A Lincoln Police officer was assaulted by two different suspects twice in two hours on Thursday.

News

Lincoln security guard holds man at gunpoint for trespassing at antique store

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Lincoln Police arrested 36-year-old Timothy Barnhart, of Texas, after he was caught trespassing by a security guard at the Aardvark Antique Mall Wednesday morning.

News

37-year-old arrested for first-degree sexual assault of a child

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A Lincoln man is in jail for first-degree sexual assault after he reportedly sexually abused a young girl multiple times over the course of three months.