Portion of Pioneers Boulevard to close Monday for railroad repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Pioneers Boulevard between Nebraska Highway 2 and South Sixth Street will be closed for railroad crossing reconstruction and signal replacement beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19. The detour is Van Dorn Street to U.S. Highway 77 to West Pioneers Boulevard. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, Oct. 30.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. No through traffic will be allowed during this work. Travelers are encouraged to follow the detour or seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU), the Railroad Transportation Safety District (RTSD) and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway are coordinating this work to improve the safety, reliability and longevity of this crossing.

LTU appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. For more information on the railroad work, contact Roger Figard, RTSD, at 402-525-5620 or rfigard@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.

