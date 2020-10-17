Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:
New Cases: 142
- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 142 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 8,054. The number of deaths in the community remains at 35.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 372
- On Saturday, October 17, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 372 new cases of COVID-19 that were received over the past day, ending at midnight. This makes 19,589 total cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.
